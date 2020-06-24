Welcome return of Chapel Lane Market on Saturday

The popular Chapel Lane Market, Ennis’s community art and craft market, will reopen on Saturday June 27th.

Since the last Chapel Lane Market on March 7th, craftspeople have been working away in their sheds, studios and kitchen tables producing beautiful, high quality products, just waiting for the go-ahead from the Government that Chapel Lane Market could re-open its doors.

And finally the market is set to reopen to the stall holders and the public alike from 10.30am this Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “With Chapel Lane Market the driving force has always been to develop a creative, sustainable weekly marketplace for local craftspeople in which to sell their handmade products. Nothing bought in or mass manufactured is allowed to be sold, meaning visitors can always be sure that they are buying something unique and made within a 30 mile radius of Ennis.

Lockdown has really awakened an appreciation of the power and value of shopping locally. We’re all being encouraged to continue to stay local and to shop local. Supporting local small businesses is so valuable because they have been severely hit by the shutdown since March.”

“We are asking the people of Ennis and County Clare to continue to support Chapel Lane Market by shopping locally and supporting local craftspeople, and to come and take a look at the diverse array of beautiful products on display every week. And to spread the word to staycationing friends and family visiting the area during the Summer!

Local craft markets are of massive importance to local artisans as they provide a reliable way to meet local customers, who value the chance to buy unique gifts for themselves or friends and family.”

Each week there are stallholders displaying an extraordinary array of differing crafts and artistic styles, from needlework, sewing, crochet, knitwear and paper craft, to beaded and silver jewellery, landscape painting, fused glass, from soap to photography. This year new stallholders will be introducing visitors to the market to model cottages and houses from Jake Justice Creations and bespoke wooden furniture from Padriag Sheridan amongst many others.

Longstanding stallholders such as Wild Atlantic Silver (silver jewellery) , Colly’s Hobby House (plaques and art), Celtic Knitwear, Crafty Nugz (cards and framed paper craft), Orinoco Fused Glass and Sallyann’s Handmade Bags will be returning for their fifth year at Chapel Lane Market!

Many regular visitors call to buy special gifts for friends and family that they know are one-offs, so extra meaningful for the recipient. Tourists love the emphasis on locally handmade products after being confronted by so much mass produced tourist product as they have travelled around.

The designer and maker behind Wild Atlantic Silver, Lorna Langenkamp, said: “This period of lockdown has given me the chance to explore my craft and to develop new ideas I have long had, but had no time to trial and develop. Now I will be returning to Chapel Lane Market with some exciting new silver pieces, all created in my silversmithing studio here in Ennis”

Visitors to Chapel Lane Market love to meet the makers behind the crafts, and to find out the story behind the products, many of which are made using recycled materials or in sustainable ways. They can also discuss what they are looking for, often leading to the creation of bespoke, unique items.

Chapel Lane Market is open every Saturday from now until Christmas from 10.30am to 5pm, and can be found in the Community Centre on Chapel Lane in Ennis, with an additional entrance from Moran’s Car Park.

Potential stallholders are always welcome to contact chapellanemarket@gmail.com to find out more.