Chauffeur drivers in 3-day #Drive2Survive

A group about 60 mini-bus, coach and chauffeur drivers will stop at Bunratty Castle today to highlight their concerns over the loss of business as a result of Covid-19 and their work ‘Linking Irish Tourism’ for the past 70 years.

The first group left Killarney this morning on a three-day road trip up along the west coast where they will pass or stop at visitor and heritage sites they would normally, at this time of year, be busiest transporting clients to.

The ‘Drive2Survive’ campaign, supported by the Western Chauffeur Drive Association of Ireland, follows on from an event earlier this month when around 40 chauffeur companies gathered at Shannon Airport to call for government support for their industry.

A spokesman for this latest event said the drive from Killarney to Donegal has been organised to show support for all their tourism industry colleagues along the way.

“Our aim is to highlight the link our sector and the hotel industry and support rural tourism along the Wild Atlantic Way. Our sector supports hundreds of jobs but we haven’t been able to work since March,” he added.

The convoy will stop at Bunratty Castle at around 12.30pm and later pass through Ennis town before continuing to Galway via the Cliffs of Moher.

#Drive2Survive

Day 1 – Killarney- Bunratty- Cliffs of Moher – Galway City. Overnight in Galway City.

Day 2 – 09.30am Salthill Promenade – Maam Cross Leenane – Westport – Ballina overnight in Ballina.

Day 3 – Ballina – Sligo – Mullaghmore – Donegal Town Square.