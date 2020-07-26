Clare brothers cycle for Milford Hospice

Two brothers, whose terminally-ill mother was cared for at Milford Hospital in Limerick, will take part in a popular cycling event to raise funds for the facility.

Originally from Parteen, Rob and Alan O’Halloran will join the Tour de Beara in September and are already busy training on the roads of Co Clare in preparation.

The 160km cycle event will take place on September 14th around the picturesque Beara Peninsula in West Cork.

Rob explained: “A number of years ago, Milford Hospice supported and cared for our Mom as she battled terminal cancer. Our Mom, Anne O’Halloran, passed on November 27th 2018 and Milford Hospice is an outstanding place for all families.

At all stages they were amazing and compassionate. At the end of the journey they provided outstanding support to all of our family.”

“This year, for the first time in it’s 35 history, Milford Hospice’s Annual Harvest Fair has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and furthermore the Milford Hospice Shop in Limerick closing.

As a result of this and as show of my family’s gratitude, my brother and myself will take part in the Tour de Beara 160km Cycle on September 12th to raise funds for Milford Hospice,” Rob said.

Located in the South West of Ireland, the Beara Peninsula is one of the most spectacular and beautiful places to visit in Ireland. The Tour de Beara Cycle includes the challenging Caha Pass and the iconic Healy Pass and is one of the most difficult one-day cycling events held in Ireland.

Milford Hospice has cared for many people over the years from Clare, Limerick and Tipperary and they will hopefully continue to do so for many more years. We hope that people will visit the GoFundMe page we’ve set up and make a contribution to this invaluable facility,” Rob added.

To make a donation to Rob and Alan’s Milford Hospital fundraiser, please click here.

Best of luck lads!