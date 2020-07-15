Clare Tourism Recovery Taskforce established

Clare County Council in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland has established a Clare Tourism Recovery Taskforce to guide the reactivation of Clare as a tourism destination in a tactical response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the establishment of the taskforce, Mayor of Clare Mary Howard commented, “I am pleased to announce the formation of a dedicated Tourism Recovery Taskforce, made up of key innovative representatives and leaders of the tourism industry and community tourism networks in Clare, who will work together to deal with the many challenges ahead in a dynamic manner”. Cllr Howard also added “I wish all of the Taskforce members and the wider stakeholders the best in these challenging times ahead so that Clare can emerge from this crisis stronger than ever”.

Chief Executive of Clare County Council Pat Dowling, highlighted that this taskforce brings a unique expanse of tourism experience from across the County, which will assist the Council in its role as a tourism enabler and will help to generate confidence in the local economy. Mr. Dowling added that in Clare, tourism plays a vital role in providing employment opportunity. This Taskforce will work to ensure that Clare Tourism recovers strongly.

Head of the Wild Atlantic Way at Fáilte Ireland and Co-Chair of the Clare Tourism Recovery Taskforce, Miriam Kennedy said “Fáilte Ireland has been working closely with the tourism and hospitality industry to navigate the COVID-19 crisis and support businesses to re-open safely and effectively. The new Clare Tourism Taskforce will engage with stakeholders across the tourism sector in Clare to ensure that we are all working as collaboratively as we can for the recovery of the sector. Acknowledging the forerunner steering group to this new Taskforce, Deirdre O’Shea, Head of Tourism (Acting) and Co-Chair noted the work completed by the Clare Tourism Steering Group.

Chaired by outgoing Mr. Eoin O’Hagan, the Clare Tourism Steering Group put in place an integrated approach to tourism promotion in the County and facilitated the ongoing development of the Clare Tourism brand. “The work of this group throughout the 15 year period was of immense value in placing the Clare Tourism brand in a strong market place for the future”. Ms. O’Shea also added, “This new Clare Tourism Recovery Taskforce will work towards positioning Clare as a destination to be recognised nationally and internationally for its commitment to responsible tourism”.

The inaugural meeting of the Clare Tourism Recovery Taskforce was held on the 7th July 2020.