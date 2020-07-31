Covid-19 Updates – July 2020

Friday, July 31st – 6.15pm – NO further deaths and 38 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 38 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,065.

*NO new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

he total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 391 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 29/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Thursday, July 30th – 6.15pm – 1 further death and 85 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 85 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,027.

*11 new cases have been identified in Co Clare according to Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn although all the HSE covid information platforms do not reflect the new figures.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 391 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 28/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Wednesday, July 29th – 5.43pm – No further deaths but 14 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,764 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 14 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,942. (1 case has been de-notified)

*8 new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 380 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 27/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Tuesday, July 28th – 5.55pm – No further deaths but 40 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,764 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 40 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,929. (3 cases have been de-notified)

*NO new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 372 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 26/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Monday, July 27th – 6.44pm – No further deaths but 11 news cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,764 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 11 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,892.

*NO new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 372 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 25/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Sunday, July 26th – 5.40pm – Three (3) new cases of Covid-19 in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,764 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 12 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,881.

*3 new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 372 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 24/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Saturday, July 25th – 5.40pm – 1 further death and 24 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,764 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 24 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,869.

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 23/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Friday, July 24th – 5.50pm – NO further deaths but 20 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. These include “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 7 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,845. (1 case has been de-notified)

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 22/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Thursday, July 23rd – 5.50pm – 9 further deaths and 7 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 9 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. *8 of these are late notifications from April, May and June.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. These include “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 7 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,826.

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 21/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Wednesday, July 22nd – 5.40pm – 1 further death and 17 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. There have now been 1,754 deaths from the virus to date. These include “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 17 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,819.

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 21/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Tuesday, July 21st – 5.52pm – NO further deaths but 36 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been 1,753 deaths from the virus to date. These include “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 36 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,802.

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 19/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Monday, July 20th – 5.28pm – NO further deaths but 6 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,753 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 6 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,766.

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 18/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Sunday, July 19th – 5.25pm – NO further deaths but 10 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,753 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 10 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,760.

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Saturday, July 18th – 5.50pm – 2 further deaths and 34 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,753 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 21 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,750. (1 case has been de-notified)

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 16/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Friday, July 17th – 5.50pm – 3 further deaths and 34 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,752 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 34 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,730. (2 cases have been de-notified)

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 15/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Thursday, July 16th – 5.50pm – 1 further death and 21 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,749 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 21 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,698. (6 cases have been de-notified)

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 14/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Wednesday, July 15th – 5.37pm – 2 further deaths and 14 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,748 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 14 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,683. (1 death has be de-notified)

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 13/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Tuesday, July 14th – 5.35pm – NO further deaths but 32 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,746 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 32 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,670.

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 12/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Monday, July 13th – 5.58pm – NO further deaths but 11 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,746 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 11 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,638. (One case has been de-notified).

NO further cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 11/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Sunday, July 12th – 6.45pm – NO further deaths but 17 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,746 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 17 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,628.

1 further cases has been identified in Co Clare. The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 369 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 10/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Saturday, July 11th – 6.05pm – 2 further deaths and 23 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,746 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 23 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,611. (1 case has been de-notified)

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. The last reported case was on June 11th. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 09/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Friday, July 10th – 6.50pm – 1 further death and 25 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,744 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 25 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,589. (1 case has been de-notified)

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. The last reported case was on June 11th. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 08/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Thursday, July 9th – 6.05pm – 6 further deaths and 23 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 6 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,743 people have now passed away from the virus to date. (1 death has been de-notified)

An additional 23 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,565.

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. The last reported case was on June 11th making Clare the only county in Ireland to currently have no known case of the virus.

The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 07/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Wednesday, July 8th – 5.26pm – NO further deaths but 11 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,738 people have now passed away from the virus to date. (4 deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 11 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,542. (7 cases have been de-notified).

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. (The last reported case was on June 11th). The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 06/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Tuesday, July 7th – 5.50pm – 1 further death and 24 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 more person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,742 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 24 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,537. (17 cases have been de-notified).

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. (The last reported case was on June 11th). The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 05/07/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Monday, July 6th – 6.35pm – No further deaths but 4 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,741 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 4 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,531.

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. (The last reported case was on June 11th). The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 04/07/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Sunday, July 5th – 5.55pm – No further deaths but 18 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,741 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 18 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,527.

*The next county-by-county update won’t be until tomorrow.

(The last reported case in Clare was on June 11th)

Saturday, July 4th – 5.35pm – 1 further death and 11 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 more person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,741 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 11 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,509.

*The next county-by-county update won’t be until Monday.

(The last reported case in Clare was on June 11th)

Friday, July 3rd – 5.46pm – 2 further deaths and 9 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,740 people have now passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 9 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,498.

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. (The last reported case was on June 11th). The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 01/07/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Thursday, July 2nd – 7.01pm – 5 further deaths and 15 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,738 people have now passed away from the virus to date. (Five deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 15 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,489. (Three cases have been de-notified)

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. (The last reported case was on June 11th). The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 29/06/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Wednesday, July 1st – 5.50pm – 3 further deaths and 6 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,738 people have now passed away from the virus to date. (One death has been de-notified)

An additional 6 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,477. (Two cases have been de-notified)

No further cases have been identified in Co Clare. (The last reported case was on June 11th). The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 29/06/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Previous Updates (by month)