Drugs and cash seized in Clare/Limerick searches

Gardaí have seized €14,500 worth of suspected drugs and cash during searches in counties Limerick and Clare in the past week.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick city, 14 searches were carried out by the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, in conjunction with detectives, uniformed Gardaí, the Armed Support Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit.

The searches, carried out on July 3rd and 7th, took place in the Garryowen, St. Mary’s Park, Kileely, Island Road, Moyross, Old Cork Road and Prospect area of Co. Limerick with one search being carried out in the Meelick area of Co. Clare.

During the searches Gardaí seized €4,000 alprazolam, €2,900 cannabis, €920 cocaine and €30 alprazolam along with €6,650 in cash. Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia such as a cocaine press and deal bags. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

One man was arrested and brought before the courts in relation to some of the items seized whilst Gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry in relation to two other incidents of possession of drugs for sale and supply and six incidents of possession of drugs.