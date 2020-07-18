Ennis Injury Unit proves worth during pandemic

The Injury Unit at Ennis General Hospital has proven their worth as reliable and safe care providers for minor injuries sustained at home during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Lynch, who lives about a 20-minute drive from Ennis in Crusheen, Co Clare, was grateful to be able to attend the Injury Unit in the hospital when he needed treatment for a nasty cement burn injury he sustained while laying a concrete floor at his home.

The expertise of the advanced nurse practitioner (ANP), Brenda Bleach, and her colleagues on duty in the Injury Unit that day, and the calm, professional demeanour of all staff in Ennis Hospital, was hugely reassuring to John, who admits to being of quite a nervous disposition about attending hospitals.

John’s treatment experience at Ennis Hospital is a textbook example of how patients who attend Injury Units benefit from shorter waiting times, and efficient, expert treatment from a range of healthcare professionals, including nurses, doctors, physiotherapists and radiologists.

During the pandemic, and beyond, this level of expertise and service provides a reliable, accessible treatment pathway for a range of minor injuries, and helps to ensure that the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick is prioritised for Covid-19 cases and the most seriously ill non-Covid patients. At this time, all patients with minor injuries—such as suspected broken bones, cuts, bruises, sprains and strains—have been redirected to the Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals.

John admits that he was reluctant to attend hospital due to his fear of the coronavirus, and had put off seeking medical attention for two days, hoping that the symptoms of his cement burn injury—a severe burning sensation and inflamed skin—would lessen with time. However when they did not, and he decided to attend the injury unit at Ennis, his anxiety and nervousness were quelled almost immediately.

John added: “I needn’t have worried. Everything was so well organised in the hospital, there was no fuss, I was brought to the unit, and there I met Brenda, and she put my mind at rest immediately. The first thing she did was mark it with a marker to track the extent of the inflammation, then she cleaned around the affected area, dressed it from ankle to knee, and prescribed two antibiotics. And I was in and out in about 20 minutes. It was unreal. I was given a mask and told how to put it on, Brenda gave me the treatment I needed, and that was that. Every box was ticked. I couldn’t praise highly enough the standard of the care. And also, the atmosphere within the hospital—everything was so under control.”

John’s experience did not end there, and he credits the follow-up attendances at the unit with getting him back on his feet and fit for work again in under a month.

“Brenda brought me back to the unit, every two days for three weeks, until she was fully satisfied that the infection was cleared up. At every visit, she was removing the dressing, taking off any of the dying skin, and then re-dressing the leg. She was so thorough and professional, I just couldn’t get over it. It’s not an easy job, and I just couldn’t be happier. I’ve always thought a good health service was so important, and it’s just unreal to think that a service of this standard is available in my own local hospital,” John said.

“If anyone injured themselves at home, and were maybe a little bit uncertain as to what to do, or who to contact, I’d recommend the Injury Unit at Ennis Hospital without any hesitation. They’re absolutely brilliant,” John said.

The Injury Units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals have traditionally played a strong role in alleviating pressure on the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick, and especially in recent weeks and months, with the ED ring-fenced for treatment of Covid-19 and seriously ill non-Covid patients.

During 2019, there was an approximate 2% increase in patients attending the three Injury Units, and even with a 3% increase in numbers attending the Ennis unit alone, there is capacity for more. All three units enjoy consistently positive ratings from its patients.

Attendance at the Injury Units costs €75, and there is no charge for patients with full medical cards, or those who have a valid medical/GP referral letter. The Injury Unit at Ennis Hospital is open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, and is contactable on 065-6863121.

Visit www.hse.ie/injuryunits for further information.