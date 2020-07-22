Man in hospital after Ennis river rescue

A man is recovering in hospital after he was rescued from the River Fergus in Ennis this evening.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30pm when emergency services were alerted to a person in the water close to Steele’s Rock in Lifford.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, Gardaí and three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the call.

On arrival, fire service swift-water rescue technicians entered the river and waded out to reach the man whom they found be floating on his back and conscious. While the River Fergus is not deep at the moment, following the recent dry spell, there was a ‘good flow’ reported this afternoon.

The man was taken to safety and handed over to the care of paramedics. He was later taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Meanwhile, earlier, a young girl was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a surfing accident in West Clare. The incident happened at around 5.00pm in Spanish Point. It’s understood the girl was struck on the head with a surf board.

National Ambulance Service paramedics were sent to the scene while the Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also requested to assist.

The helicopter, operated by the Air Corps and National Ambulance Service, was able to land close to the carpark. The child was treated at the scene before being stretchered to the helicopter.

She was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where she’s being treated for a suspected neck injury.

It’s the second time in two days that a child was hospitalised following an accident in Spanish Point.

Yesterday, the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to assist the National Ambulance Service with recovering an injured boy from the beach at Spanish Point.

It’s understood the young boy suffered an injury which required that he be immobilised and stretchered to an ambulance.

Lifeguards based at Spanish Point also assisted ambulance paramedics. The child was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Also, a man who was injured in a fall at his home near Doonbeg was airlifted to hospital by the Irish Community Rapid Response charity air ambulance. National Ambulance Service paramedics also attended the incident.