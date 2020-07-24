Man rescued from River Fergus in Ennis

A man has been rescued from the River Fergus in Ennis this evening the second such incident in recent days.

Emergency services responded to the scene near Cloughleigh at around 5.30pm.

National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics, Gardaí and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service, including specially trained swift-water rescue technicians (SRTs) from Ennis station rushed to the scene.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was also requested to mobilise to the incident but were stood down soon afterwards.

On arrival at the location reported to emergency services fire crews quickly located the man a short distance away. SRTs deployed a ladder over the river wall and entered the water to reach the man.

The casualty was safely removed from the river and handed into care of ambulance paramedics.

On Wednesday, another man was rescued by fire crews from the River Fergus near Steele’s Rock in Lifford.

On arrival, fire service swift-water rescue technicians entered the river and waded out to reach the man whom they found be floating on his back and conscious.

The was taken to safety and later transported to hospital for treatment.