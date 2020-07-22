Never has it been so critical to think local – Chambers

‘Never has it been so critical to think local’ is the advise from Shannon and Ennis Chambers to Co Clare residents.

The past four months have taken their toll on every citizen of Ireland at so many levels, from the initial stages of lockdown to the gradual re-opening of the economy and now the postponing of phase four until early August, which has added another level of angst.

What it has taught us, however, is to appreciate our local environments, to stop and look at the assets within our neighbourhoods and our towns and to appreciate just how much local businesses have to offer.

That’s why Shannon and Ennis Chamber presidents, Stephen Keogh and Allen Flynn, are calling on everyone in county Clare to stop, look, shop and stay local to support those business owners who have had to courage to get up and running again, albeit while incurring extra costs to ensure that their premises are safe and that their return to work measures are in line with Government protocol.

“Feedback from all types of businesses within the county is that they are delighted to welcome their customers back. Our call therefore is that we should all think local whenever we need to buy something, be that at a retail or service level.

“Look to local suppliers first before travelling to find a similar product or service elsewhere, or if searching online. Quality of product or service should be the benchmark for the purchasing decision and only when this is not available in Co Clare would we recommend stepping outside the county, until such time at least that we are in full recovery.

“Support Clare businesses; you’ll be surprised at what you will find that has been there all the time but it took a pandemic to create an awareness of just how much we can source on our doorsteps. Most importantly, protect yourself and others when shopping by observing social distancing and wearing a mask,” advised the Chamber presidents.