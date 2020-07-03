Shannon Airport’s managing director moving on

Shannon Airport’s managing director is set to leave the position to take up another elsewhere within the aviation industry.

Andrew Murphy was appointed to the post in January 2017, having previously worked as Shannon Group’s chief commercial officer. Shannon Group operates the state-owned airport.

Commenting on the news, Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said: “Andrew has played an instrumental role at Shannon Group since the early days of its establishment and we are very appreciative of his dedication and hard work throughout his career with us. I would like to wish him every success and happiness in his new career.”

Just this week, Shannon Airport reopened its doors to the travelling public as Ryanair resumed services on the first of 16 flights including a new route to Vienna.

The airport has suffered significantly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions but remained open to facilitate repatriation and cargo flights including several carrying PPE for the fight against the virus.