Shannon Group CEO to appear at Covid Dáil committee

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine will appear before a meeting of the Dáil COVID-19 Committee this morning.

The meeting will be chaired by Clare independent TD Michael McNamara.

Mary Considine is expected to outline how the various entities of the Shannon Group including Shannon Airport and Shannon Heritage have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Considine has been answering questions this morning including from Clare TDs Cathal Crowe and Violet Anne Wynne.

Miriam Ryan (Head of Strategy) and Ray Gray (CFO) of Dublin Airport Authority have also been questioned by committee members.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), Aer Lingus and Ryanair will also be represented at the today’s committee meeting (11.30am).

Watch the Committee live on Oireachtas TV.