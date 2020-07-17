St Columba’s Church Ennis in RTÉ service broadcast

The Rector of Ennis, Spanish Point and Kilnasoolagh, has been asked to produce a Service to be broadcast on RTÉ ‘News Now’ of Sunday 19th July at 3pm.

During the current health and travel restrictions, Rev’d Kevin O’Brien has been producing Services every Sunday on YouTube and will continue to do so even though churches are beginning to reopen. These can be seen here.

Revd O’Brien said: “Our online services have been watched by a large number of viewers both in West Clare and much further afield and we feel it is important to continue them even though our churches are reopening, especially to help those people who do not feel ready yet to attend in person. Also, we see online participation as a new and growing way of many people ‘going to church’ into the future – we want to be there for them”

“We are grateful to RTÉ for giving us the opportunity to widen our number of worshipers still further by broadcasting it on RTÉ News Now.”

