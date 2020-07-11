Swimmer airlifted to hospital from Ballyvaughan

A man has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare this afternoon.

The male, of unknown age, was located and rescued by the crew of the Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

The Doolin unit of the Coast Guard was also tasked but were stood down once it was confirmed that the casualty had been recovered.

The crew of Rescue 115 located the man near Ballyvaughan at around 5.35pm. The casualty was flown to South Park in the Claddagh area of Galway City from where he was transported by road by the National Ambulance Service to University Hospital Galway.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.