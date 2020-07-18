Swimmer in difficulty rescued by boater

A woman who got into difficulty while swimming in Kilkee was pulled to safety and taken on board a passing boat.

An eyewitness reported that the middle-aged woman had been swimming with a friend close to the pier in Kilkee and was making her way back to the slipway when she got into trouble.

A man, understood to be from Limerick, had been out in his boat at the time and noticed that the woman was having difficulty getting ashore. The man manoeuvred close to the swimmer and took her on board.

According to Ken O’Connell, who contacted the Clare Herald: “Malcom Klein from limerick had been out boating with his kids when he recognised that the lady needed help and quickly came to her rescue and brought her aboard and then to safety ashore.”

It’s understood that the woman did not require any medical attention.