Two injured in Galway light aircraft crash

An investigation is underway into the cause of a light aircraft crash in Co Galway yesterday.

A man and woman were injured when their Cessna 172 crashed landed in a field at Kiltullagh near Killomerdaly at around 1.30pm. The incident happened close to the L3115 road between Attymon and the M6 motorway.

The Cessna 172 aircraft took off from Rathcoole Co Cork and was travelling to a ‘fly-in’ event at Tibohine Airfield near Frenchpark in Co Roscommon at the time.

The pilot had been in contact with air traffic controllers as he made his way from Loughrea to his next reporting point at Castlrea when a Mayday call was transmitted. Air traffic controllers attempted to call the aircraft several times but there was no reply. Emergency services were alerted and rushed to the scene.

Units of Galway County Fire and Rescue Service from Loughrea and Athenry stations, the National Ambulance Service and An Garda Síochána responded to the incident. On arrival at the scene fire crews sprayed the aircraft with foam to prevent any risk of fire.

Ambulance paramedics assessed and treated the pair at the scene while the Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance, which was already responding to a serious incident in Co Tipperary, was diverted to the scene.

Air Corps 112, operated jointly with the HSE, landed close to the scene and later airlifted one of the casualties to University Hospital Galway for treatment. The second occupant of the plane was transported to hospital by road ambulance.

It’s understood the two people on board were a male and female in their 60s. While the cause of the accident is under investigation it’s believed the pilot may have been attempting an emergency landing at the time.

Garda crime scene investigation unit members carried out an examination of the scene photograph while three inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) of the Department of Transport were sent to the scene after they were notified of the incident.

Last night, the AAIU confirmed: “The AAIU has completed its initial on-site activities near Kiltullagh, Co. Galway. The aircraft wreckage has been recovered for further examination and analysis. A Report will be published in due course.”