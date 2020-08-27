All Ireland Cycle challenge starts on Friday

Calling all cycling enthusiasts! Your county needs you to take part in the ‘All Ireland Cycle’, a challenge to cycle 200km in 10 days between August 28th and September 6th to help raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The initiative is part of the annual Pink Ribbon Tour cycle held in support of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, a national charity that funds a comprehensive research programme at the Lambe Institute, National University of Ireland, Galway.

Unfortunately due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic, it is not possible to stage the event so the organisers have created the ‘All Ireland Cycle’ which gives everyone a chance to take part and cycle for their county while helping to raise funds for the charity.

For 10 years the committee has run this charity cycle with cyclists from all over the world taking part. They continue to be inspired by family and friends who have battled with breast cancer and by the great work carried out by the research team at NUIG. The great news is that this year you can take part, raise funds and represent your county. In response to Covid-19 restrictions they have created a new, fun and Covid-19 compliant event organised to ensure fundraising can continue to support the research.

This year’s All Ireland Cycle allows everyone with a bicycle to participate and complete the challenge all in their own time during the 10 days. 200km over those 10 days, every kilometre helps and your collective kilometres will help your county win the All Ireland title!

It’s €25 to register and each participant will receive a commemorative cycle neck snood after the event. They will also receive a link to the event’s JustGiving page to help raise additional funds by sharing your cycling success with family or friends.

Will your county be the first All Ireland Cycle champions? Only you can make it happen. So, ‘Get on yer bike’ for your county and register now to take part at: www.allirelandcycle.ie