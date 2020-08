Another weather warning for Clare – More rain expected

Met Éireann has issued another weather warning for Co Clare.

The weather service has issued a Status Yellow – rainfall warning for the entire country. This follows on from recent rain and wind warnings.

Met Éireann has warned that “heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today and tonight.”

The warning will remain in place from 9:00am today until 5.00am tomorrow (Friday)

