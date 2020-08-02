Council calls for responsible behaviour after Kilkee incidents

1 of 5

Clare County Council is appealing to all members of the public to act responsibly this August bank holiday weekend, as footage emerged on social media that appears to show people gathering in Kilkee in contravention of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Clare County Council is reminding everyone that the coronavirus pandemic has not gone away and that it is vital we all continue to adhere to physical distancing and other public health guidelines.

Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Pat Dowling, said: “Young people must remember that anyone can contract the virus. Furthermore, anyone not adhering to the guidelines risks transmitting the virus to more vulnerable members of their families and communities, for whom the consequences may be dire.

“There must be no repeat occurrence of the scenes shown on social media, in Kilkee or anywhere else in County Clare.”

A clean-up has been undertaken this morning to remove empty cans, plastic bags and other waste from the area at Kilkee.

On Facebook today, Local Councillor Cillian Murphy highlighted the scenes witnessed in Kilkee last night.

Speaking to the Clare Herald this afternoon, Cllr Murphy said: ”

“Shocking display of disrespect for the town of Kilkee, the community who live and visit it, for the emergency services who had to deal with a number of public order offences last night, our local council ground crew who were out at 6am this morning tidying up after these young people.

All of this behaviour would be unacceptable at the best of times, it’s truly shocking now in light of the C19 pandemic and it’s no surprise why we are seeing the majority of new COVID cases in this under 25 age group.

The local Gardaí have done a great job in extreme and trying circumstances but have been completely overwhelmed by the numbers involved. I have made a call earlier to ask for a significant increase in the resources being allocated to Kilkee tonight,” Cllr Murphy added.

Covid-19 advice

Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease. The risk of getting Covid-19 is now part of our daily lives and will remain so for the foreseeable future. We are all vulnerable to this virus and some people, particularly those over 70 and the medically vulnerable, are still at a greater risk of becoming seriously ill.

The Government advice is that physical distancing should be maintained at all times. Among other measures, people are still advised to:

Distance yourself at least 2 metres away from other people, especially those who might be unwell

Limit your contact with others when out and about

Keep your close contacts to a small number of people

Limit the amount of time you spend in direct contact with other people

Wash your hands well and often

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing, and discard used tissue safely

Avoid crowded areas. If an area looks busy, go somewhere else or return at a quieter time.

Click here for more information on Covid-19 public health advice.