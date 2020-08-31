Covid-19 Updates – August 2020

Monday, August 31st – 5.20pm – NO further deaths but 53 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 53 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,811. (2 confirmed cases have been de-notified)

*There is at least one new case in Clare however an exact number has not been confirmed. It is known that 17 of the 53 cases are spread across 10 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 2 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 463 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 28/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Sunday, August 30th – 5.20pm – NO further deaths but 42 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 42 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,760. (2 confirmed cases have been de-notified)

*There is at least one new case in Clare however an exact number has not been confirmed. It is known that 12 of the 42 cases are spread across 7 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 4 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 454 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 28/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Saturday, August 29th – 5.40pm – NO further deaths but 142 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 142 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,720.

*There is at least one new case in Clare however an exact number has not been confirmed. It is known that 21 of the 142 cases are spread across 10 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 2 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 457 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 27/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Friday, August 28th – 6.10pm – NO further deaths but 127 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 127 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,578. (1 case has been de-notified)

*There is at least one new case in Clare however an exact number has not been confirmed. It is known that 29 of the 127 cases are spread across 15 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 4 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 455 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 26/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Thursday, August 27th – 5.50pm – NO further deaths but 93 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 93 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,456.

*There is at least one new case in Clare however an exact numbers has not been confirmed. It is known that 30 of the 93 cases are spread across 11 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 451 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 24/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Wednesday, August 26th – 5.55pm – NO further deaths but 164 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 164 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,363. (2 cases have been de-notified).

*No cases have been confirmed in Clare.

*6 of the cases confirmed yesterday are now known to be in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 451 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 24/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Tuesday, August 25th – 6.25pm – NO further deaths and 92 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 92 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,201. (7 cases have been de-notified).

*7 cases have been confirmed in Clare.

**2 of the cases confirmed yesterday are now known to be in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 445 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 23/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81 (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Monday, August 24th – 6.15pm – NO further deaths and 147 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 147 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 28,116.

There has been increase in cases in Clare today. However, while an exact number has not been confirmed, it’s known that 25 cases are spread across 11 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 443 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 22/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Sunday, August 23rd – 6.05pm – NO further deaths and 61 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 61 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,969.

There has been increase in cases in Clare today.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 443 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 21/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Saturday, August 22nd – 5.40pm – 2 further deaths and 156 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been de-notified)

An additional 156 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,908. (3 confirmed cases have been de-notified)

*1 of the new cases confirmed yesterday is now known to be in Clare.

There has also been a further increase in cases in Clare today however, while an exact number has not been confirmed, it’s known that 31 cases are spread across 15 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 442 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 20/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Friday, August 21st – 6.01pm – NO further deaths but 79 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that no further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,776 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 79 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,755.

*At least 1 new case has been confirmed in Clare. While an exact number for Clare has not been confirmed, it’s known that 15 of the news cases are spread across 9 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 441 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 18/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Thursday, August 20th – 6.55pm – 1 further death and 136 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,776 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 136 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,676. (7 cases have been de-notified)

*No new cases have been confirmed in Clare.

*2 of new cases reported yesterday have now been confirmed to be in Clare today.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 441 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 18/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Wednesday, August 19th – 5.55pm – 2 further deaths and 54 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,775 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 54 new cases have been identified.

*2 of new cased reported yesterday have now been confirmed to be in Clare today. The exact figure has not been confirmed but it is known that 22 new cases are spread across 13 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 439 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 17/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Tuesday, August 18th – 7.05pm – 1 further death and 190 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,775 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 190 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,499. (4 cases have been de-notified)

*7 new cases have been reported in Clare today.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 432 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 16/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Monday, August 17th – 6.30pm – NO further deaths but 56 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,774 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 56 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,313.

*No new cases have been reported in Clare today.

2 of the cases confirmed yesterday are known to be in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 432 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 12/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Sunday, August 16th – 5.45pm – NO further deaths but 66 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,774 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 66 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,257.

*At least one the of the cases confirmed today is known to be in Clare. While an exact figure has not been confirmed, the Department of Health has said that there are 23 cases spread across 11 counties including Clare.

2 of the cases confirmed yesterday are known to be in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 430 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 12/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Saturday, August 15th – 6.05pm – NO further deaths but 200 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,774 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 200 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,191. (4 cases have been de-notified)

*At least one case is known to be in Clare. While an exact figure has not been confirmed, the Department of Health has confirmed that 20 of the cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 428 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 12/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Friday, August 14th – 5.53pm – NO further deaths but 67 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,774 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 67 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,995. (1 case has been de-notified)

9 new cases have been confirmed in Clare today.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 421 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 12/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Thursday, August 13th – 5.55pm – NO further deaths but 92 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,774 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 92 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,929. (1 case has been de-notified)

*1 of cases confirmed yesterday is now known to have been in Clare.

5 new cases have been confirmed in Clare today.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 412 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 11/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 17/07/20).

Wednesday, August 12th – 6.45pm – 1 further death and 40 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,774 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 40 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,838. (2 cases have been de-notified)

At least one new case has been confirmed for Clare. The Department of Health has said that 10 of the 40 cases confirmed today are spread across 7 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 411 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 10/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 05/07/20).

Tuesday, August 11th – 5.35pm – 1 further death and 35 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,773 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 35 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,801. (2 cases have been de-notified)

It’s now known that 3 of the cases confirmed yesterday were in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 406 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 09/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 05/07/20).

Monday, August 10th – 5.35pm – NO further deaths but 57 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,772 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 57 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,768. (1 case has been de-notified)

It has not been confirmed how many cases are in Clare however, it’s known that 10 of the cases are spread across Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 403 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 07/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 05/07/20).

Sunday, August 9th – 5.35pm – NO further deaths but 68 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,772 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 68 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,712.

NO new cases have been reported in Clare while 2 of the cases confirmed on Saturday, are in the county.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 403 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 07/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 05/07/20).

Saturday, August 8th – 5.40pm – 1 further death and 174 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,772 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 case has been de-notified)

An additional 174 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,644.

17 of the new cases are spread across thirteen counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 401 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 06/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 05/07/20).

Friday, August 7th – 6.00pm – 4 further deaths and 98 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 4 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,772 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 98 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,470.

*No further cases have been identified in Clare.

It has been confirmed that 2 of the 69 cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 401 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 05/08/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 05/07/20).

Thursday, August 6th – 6.50pm – 5 further deaths and 69 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 4 of the deaths were late notifications and occurred in April and June.

There have now been 1,768 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 69 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,372.

*2 new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 401 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 04/08/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Wednesday, August 5th – 6.10pm – NO further deaths but 50 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 50 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,303.

*NO new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has said 5 of the new cases nationally are spread across four counties. It’s understood one of these is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 399 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 02/08/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Tuesday, August 4th – 6.05pm – NO further deaths but 45 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 45 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,253.

*1 new case has been identified in Co Clare.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has said 5 of the new cases nationally are spread across four counties. It’s understood one of these is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 399 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 02/08/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Monday, August 3rd – 6.05pm – NO further deaths but 46 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 46 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,208.

*7 new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 399 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 02/08/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Sunday, August 2nd – 6.00pm – NO further deaths but 53 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 53 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,162. (1 case has been de-notified)

*NO new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

he total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 391 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 31/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Saturday, August 1st – 6.15pm – NO further deaths but 45 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 45 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,109 – (1 death has been de-notified)

*NO new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 391 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 30/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Previous Updates (by month)