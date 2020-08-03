€114,000 for five Clare towns and villages

Five Clare towns and villages are set to receive funding totally €114,274 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The scheme has received additional funding as part of the government’s July Stimulus.

Clare County Council, in collaboration with local communities, submitted five innovative funding proposals and all have been approved. The projects undertaken will enhance public spaces so that they can better cope with the new norms that Covid has brought to our lives.

The funding awarded by government will enhance public spaces in Tulla, Tuamgraney, Kilkee, Carrigaholt and Killaloe but additional enhancements in other parts of Clare will be possible in the weeks ahead when further tranches of funding are announced.

Welcoming the announcement Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe said: “Everyday things like walking on local footpaths or visiting the playground with kids have to be now seen in a different light. We need to live our lives in as normal a way as possible but it’s becoming very apparent that we will be co-existing with Covid for many months to come. The measures being funded should help to install more public confidence in using open spaces and will hopefully lead to increased footfall – something small businesses are in desperate need of right now!”

The towns will receive the following allocations: