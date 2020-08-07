Gardaí seek help locating missing Ennis man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24 year old Clem O’Connell who has been missing from his home in Ennis since the 3rd August 2020.

Clem is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slight build, with short brown hair and stubble. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a fleece collar, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and grey Adidas runners.

Gardaí and Clem’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.