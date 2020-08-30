Henry Butler exhibition comes to Clare Museum

Ennis native, Henry Butler, brings his recent work to the Clare Museum in Ennis until the end of September.

Living in Tulla with his wife and three young daughters, this is Henry’s third exhibition, following shows in Scarriff and Tulla, since returning to painting in 2018.

The Limerick School of Art and Design graduate’s work is heavily influenced by the natural world and wildlife pieces feature regularly in his work. This year, however, with the restrictions on foreign travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the focus on all that Ireland has to offer, scenes from the rugged coastline of the Wild Atlantic Way feature prominently in his work.

“We have such breathtaking vistas and views right on our doorstep that we are guilty of taking them for granted. This year, especially, has opened people’s eyes to the beautiful country we live in and to the fact that we don’t necessarily have to travel beyond these shores to experience amazing locations,” Henry said.

In the past few months, Henry has visited places including Mayo, Kerry and the Aran Islands, which have inspired some of his most recent work.

Siobhán Mulcahy, County Arts Officer, said: “We are delighted to offer Henry the opportunity to show his work again in the museum. Henry’s previous exhibition ended abruptly due to lockdown and the resilience he has shown in using the lockdown period to create new work is admirable.”

The exhibition will be on display in the Clare Museum, Ennis, Co. Clare, from August 31st to September 26th, 2020.