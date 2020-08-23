Killaloe’s Katherine directing ICO’s return

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is ‘Bach With a Bang’ with Kilalloe’s Katherine Hunka directing.

Following two live performances at Kilkenny Arts Festival X, the ICO celebrates its first concert in Limerick in seven months, in this its 50th anniversary year, with a strong line-up of popular favourites.

Finghin Collins, one of Ireland’s star pianists joins the orchestra with ace accordionist, Dermot Dunne on Friday 18 September at University Concert Hall, Limerick @ 8pm to perform standards by Bach, Mozart, Morricone, Bacalov, Piazzolla alongside a world premiere by Ryan Molloy. Due to Covid restrictions, there is a limited supply of tickets available at www.uch.ie

The iconic and ground-breaking Brandenburg Concertos feature some of the liveliest and most colourful orchestral works of their time and No. 3 is a baroque roller-coaster from start to finish.

“Luasc (2020) is a birthday present from RTE lyric fm to the Irish Chamber Orchestra to mark its 50th anniversary, and the tone of the piece reflects this celebration as well as offering a reflection on the history of the ensemble, from its wide repertoire of classical music to its important forays into other genres, including traditional Irish music” says composer Ryan Molloy.

Finghin Collins performs Mozart’s lyrical and very playful Piano Concerto No. 12, full of thrills and personality. Cinema Paradiso inspired some of Morricone’s most touching, melodic music which earned him a 1990 BAFTA. Bacalov’s gorgeous Il Postino score took the 1994 Oscar – the music being sweet, sad but unmistakably Italian.

Happy Birthday Variations with an ICO twist is followed by the hauntingly beautiful Oblivion from Astor Piazzolla’s film score, Enrique V. Spicy rhythms and a fiendish melody keep Libertango at the forefront of modern tango.

Dermot Dunne on accordion with gasp-inducing virtuosity, navigates his instrument with a warmth and utter charm.

Liz Nolan of RTE Lyric fm’s The Full Score will introduce this magical ICO celebration directed by Killaloe’s Katherine Hunka.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick and is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. For ticket/information see www.irishchamberorchestra.com

Listings

The Irish Chamber Orchestra

Katherine Hunka Director/Violin

Finghin Collins Piano

Dermot Dunne Accordion

BACH WITH A BANG!

Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G major, BWV 1048

Ryan Molloy Luasc (World Premiere)

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major, K. 414

Bacalov Il Postino Theme

Morricone Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso

Irish Chamber Orchestra Happy Birthday Variations

Piazzolla Oblivion

Piazzolla Libertango

University Concert Hall Limerick, Friday 18 September @ 8pm

Tickets €28, €25 and €10 students, €5 children