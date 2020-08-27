Lahinch premises closes as staff member confirmed to have Covid-19

Management at a popular Lahinch bar and restaurant have closed the premises temporarily after it was confirmed that a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on their Facebook page, staff at The Cornerstone Bar in Lahinch confirmed they would be closed today and until further notice.

This is because “a part-time staff member testing positive for Covid-19”.

The statement adds: “They (staff member) contracted the virus outside of their work environment. However, as a precaution, all of our staff members are being tested and we are taking a pro-active approach to ensure that staff follow self-isolation and contact tracing protocols.”

“Although we are disappointed to close after all of our hard work ensuring that the correct systems and protocols were in place to open safely on the 29th of June, this is a small sacrifice to maintain the health and safety of our valued customers and staff. We take our responsibility within the community very seriously and customer safety is our top priority.

All persons who need to be notified have been by the HSE Contact Tracing System, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe and speedy reopening. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time and look forward to welcoming you all back as soon as it is safe to do so – The Cornerstone Staff.”