Man due in court over Kilrush burglaries

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with an alleged burglary in Kilrush yesterday as well as other incidents dating back to March.

Gardaí arrested the man yesterday in relation to three burglaries, a theft and a criminal damage incident that occurred in the West Clare town.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, Gardaí in Kilrush received a report of a possible burglary at a house on Toler Street.

Gardaí attended and saw a man coming out through a side window of the house. Following a short foot chase the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of a knife.

The scene was preserved and examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit. A hatchet and a screwdriver that are believed to have been used during the course of the burglary were also recovered.

The suspect was detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He has also been charged in relation to the following incidents in Co. Clare:

Burglary at a shop on Francis Street on June 26th; Criminal damage to a shop on John Street on May 31st; Burglary at a house on John Street on May 31st and theft from a Church in Kilrush on March 23rd.

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court this morning, August 2 at 10.30am.