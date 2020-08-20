Museum of Mythological Water Beasts: River Residencies

Ormston House and Limerick Culture and Arts Office, in partnership with Clare Arts Office, Cavan Arts Office and Tipperary Arts Office, are pleased to announce the River Residencies under the Arts Council of Ireland’s An Invitation to Collaboration scheme.

They are seeking applications from artists who would like to meet and work with rural communities along the River Shannon in Ireland during the Spring and Summer of 2021.

The River Shannon is the longest river in Ireland, flowing over 360 kilometres, touching all four provinces, and separating the country into east and west. It is the backbone of the island, subsuming a multitude of tributary rivers, feeding lakes and extending into a great number of streams.

he River Residencies will bring together artists and local communities through creative practice, and will support the co-creation of artworks and interventions. The residencies will take place in the Cavan Burren, along the Shannon Estuary, on the shores of Lough Derg and in the heritage town of Glin.

This call for submissions is open to artists working in all artforms. One artist or artist-led collective will be hosted in each rural location in Cavan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary. The River Residencies are part of the Museum of Mythological Water Beasts (2017–), an artistic project about, along and on the River Shannon. The River Residencies will be co-curated by Caimin Walsh and Mary Conlon. For further information on the residencies and how to apply, you can download the Application Brief here.

The deadline for submissions is 12pm on Monday 21 September 2020.