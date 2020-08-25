New films to showcase the Burren region

More than 60 new films are being produced by the ‘Burren Ecotourism Network’ in the coming months to promote the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geo Park region.

The films which are being shot and edited by a professional camera crew will be an opportunity for each of the members to showcase their services and products on the network’s website www.burren.ie and digital media platforms.

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of Burren Ecotourism Network said: “These films will create a new bank of content which we will use to promote the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geo Park areas going forward. Each member of our network is unique, from large hotels and restaurants to small visitor attractions. The videos will also promote the Burren as well as the diverse characters, history and archaeology of the area”

He said that the videos of the members would also include drone footage, interior shots and host interviews.

“Because of the huge challenges posed by the Covid 19 crisis, many of these businesses would not have the time and budget to get this type of content developed.” he said.

Members of the Burren Ecotourism Network include hotels, B&B’s, restaurants, shops and visitor experiences who all adhere to the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark Code of Practice.

“The benefits of being part of a tourism network is that all of our members work tirelessly together to promote the region and each of them will share the 60 + member’s videos on their own platforms so the final reach will be substantial.” Mr O’Dwyer said.

“Throughout the Covid 19 crisis, the Burren Ecotourism Network has been very active on a national basis as we tried to salvage the season, by targeting Irish visitors and to a great extent since the end of June, that work has paid off.” he commented.

“While many of the members have had a very busy July and August, it will take more awareness creation to ensure that visitors keep coming through the autumn. This, along with further governmental support will all be needed to allow these member businesses to remain viable. ”

“All of this promotional activity is happening but we still don’t know what will happen in 2021, we can only strive to ensure that the businesses operate safely, and that we let the markets know that the North Clare area is an open, compliant and safe destination” he concluded.

This initiative is co-funded by LEADER as part of the Destination Marketing Programme with support from the Clare Local Development Company

For more information about the Burren Ecotourism Network please go to www.burren.ie.