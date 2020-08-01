Tour de Munster ready to hit the road

Cyclists participating in the 20th annual Tour de Munster charity cycle are putting the finishing touches to their preparations as they get set to take to the roads of Munster on August 6th.

Celebrating 20 years this August, the Tour will see cyclists travel 600km over four days across the six counties of Munster in order to raise vital funds and awareness for Munster’s branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), as well as individual beneficiaries.

The Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland play a vital role in the lives of children and adults with Down syndrome in Munster, and funds are urgently required in order for the branches to continue providing their vital services. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland have seen the majority of their vital fundraising events cancelled over the past number of months, and are now facing increased costs as they prepare to re-open their doors.

Since becoming the main beneficiary of the Tour in 2010, over €2.8 million has been raised for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, and participants are once again hoping to raise a significant amount this year.

Cycling legend Seán Kelly, a huge supporter of the Tour de Munster for the past 14 years, will also take to the road on August 6th.

The Tour will start from City Hall in Cork City on Thursday morning, August 6th; and will make its way through Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Kerry, before returning to Cork on Sunday, August 9th.

Commenting ahead of August 6th, Paul Sheridan, founder of Tour de Munster said, “We are very much looking forward to taking to the road on August 6th. While preparations for the Tour have been different from previous years, the end goal has never been more important. Over the past 10 years, we have met so many wonderful children and adults with Down syndrome and we have also met their families who have joined us on the Tour.

“We see how vital the services are that are provided by the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland and we are driven to do as much as we can to ensure these continue. A huge amount of hard work and dedication has been put in by the participants in the run-up to this year’s Tour and we look forward to what will be a challenging, yet safe Tour in order to raise much needed funds and awareness.”

To support the Tour de Munster and donate, please visit www.tourdemunster.com.

For route information log onto www.tourdemunster.com and to follow updates on the Tour you can follow their Facebook page. For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.

The Irish Examiner, Red FM, Clare FM and Tipp FM are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2020.

2020 Tour de Munster Route

Stage 1: Cork – Killaloe

Thursday, August 6th, 2020

Cork (Silversprings Hotel): 8:00am – 8:45am

Cork (City Hall): 8:25 – 9:25am

Midleton (Quick stop) – MACE, Mill Road): 10:25am – 10:40am

Tallow – 11:40am-11:40pm

Lismore (MACE refreshments): 12:10pm – 12:30pm

Clogheen (Tipp DSI Pasta & Pastries: Clogheen Community Hall): 1:25pm – 2:00pm

Cahir: 2:30pm – 2:30pm

Tipperary: 3:30pm – 3:30pm

Ballykisteen(Lunch): 3:40pm – 4:30pm

Limerick (King John’s Castle): 5:20pm – 5:50pm

Birdhill: 6:50pm – 6:50pm

Killaloe: (Lakeside Hotel) – 7:05pm

Stage 2: Killaloe – Tralee

Friday, August 7th, 2020

Killaloe : 9:00am

Tuamgraney: 9:45am – 9:45am

Ennis: (tea/coffee: Temple Gate Hotel): 11:30am – 12:00pm

Kildysart: 1:00pm – 1:00pm

Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board): 2:00pm – 2:00pm

Tarbert : 2:20pm – 2:20pm

Listowel ( tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub): 3:10pm – 3:40pm

Tralee (The Rose Hotel): 4:40pm

Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare

Saturday, August 8th, 2020

Tralee: 9:45am

Stradbally: 10:20am – 10:20am

Dingle (Lunch: Skellig Hotel): 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Castlemaine (refreshments: MACE, N70/R561 junction): 2:30pm – 2:50pm

Milltown: 3:00pm – 3:00pm

Aghadoe Heights: 3:45pm – 3:55pm

Killarney (break: Deenagh lodge): 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Kenmare (Lansdowne Arms Hotel): 5:45pm

Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork

Sunday, August 9th, 2020

Kenmare: 10am

Glengarriff (tea/coffee: The Maple Leaf Bar): 11:00am – 11:30am

Ballylickey: 12:00pm – 12:00pm

Gouganebarra (lunch): 1:00pm – 1:45pm

Inchigeela: 2:20pm – 2:35pm

Macroom: 3:15pm – 3:15pm

Lissarda (break): 3:35pm – 3:50pm

Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel): 5:15pm