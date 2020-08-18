Woman Arrested and €72,000 cash seized

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €72,000 in cash in Co. Clare over the weekend.

Shortly after 7pm Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the Westbury area of Co. Clare. The search operation took place as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €72,000 in cash. A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

She was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and has since been released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.