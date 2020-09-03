3 arrested and €100k of suspected drugs seized

Gardaí have arrested three people and seized over €100,000 of suspected drugs in Co. Clare last night.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Clare, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Spancilhill shortly before midnight.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €100,000 of cocaine and quantity of cannabis herb. €1,600 of cannabis plants were also seized from a small grow house that had been set up inside the house.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Garda Stations in Co. Clare under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Chief Superintendent Seán Colleran said: “This is a significant seizure of suspected drugs by our Drugs Unit here in County Clare. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our community. All members of An Garda Síochána are dedicated to carry out operations and investigations that will help protect the community we serve.”