Burren Smokehouse Scoops more Great Taste Awards 

Co Clare’s Burren Smokehouse is celebrating another year of success at the Great Taste Awards thanks to two of its newest products.

The Burren Smoked Irish Organic Salmon Whiskey Infused with Dill and the Burren Hot Smoked Irish Organic Salmon with a Trio of Seaweed were both awarded two stars each.

Great Taste are described as the world’s most trusted food and drink awards and the Burren Smokehouse’s 2-star awards means that “judges dubbed the products above and beyond delicious.”

Birgitta Hedin Curtin from the Burren Smokehouse said that she is delighted with the latest accolades.

“To be recognised at this level is an incredible endorsement of the quality of our products. These awards focus on taste and flavour above all else and are recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike.”

There were 12,777 products entered into Great Taste this year from 106 different countries. Winners were found through a combination of remote judging and socially distanced judging sessions. The panel of judges included; cook, writer and champion of sustainable food, Melissa Hemsley, food writer and cook, Xanthe Clay, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose.

Birgitta is looking forward to showcasing the latest Great Taste winning products alongside Spanish wines at a special supper evening in the Burren Storehouse. The dinner takes place on Saturday 24 October during the annual Burren Winterage weekend and The Irish Examiner’s wine expert, Leslie Williams, will introduce a selection of wines courtesy of the Food and Wines from Spain initiative.

For up to date details and tickets, please visit the Burren Smokehouse Facebook page.