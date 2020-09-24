Call for easing of Covid-19 restrictions in maternity services

The National Collective of Community based Women’s Networks is calling on the Government to ease COVID-19 restrictions in maternity services and allow birthing partners to be present at all pregnancy related appointments, scans, full labour and births as soon as possible.

This request has come on foot of many of the 17 NCCWN projects nationally being contacted by upset and vulnerable pregnant women/people being left completely alone during their pregnancy appointments, labour and in some cases giving birth with no support. There have been instances where people have had to receive the devastating news that their pregnancy is not viable and miscarried without a loved one present.

NCCWN Clare Women’s Network staff, who work on the ground with women experiencing multiple forms of marginalisation and disadvantage, are deeply concerned for the wellbeing of anyone currently pregnant or who becomes pregnant in the near future and is left with the added stress and fear of having no support when engaging with maternity services.

Additionally, NCCWN Clare Women’s Network are asking concerned members of the public to get involved in this letter writing campaign and contact their local TDs via post or email to let them know that this treatment of pregnant people is unjust and should not be tolerated. Information on this campaign and a template letter can be found on the NCCWN website and on their social media platforms.

NCCWN Clare Women’s Network Coordinator, Elaine D’Alton, said, “Expecting pregnant women/people to go through their entire pregnancy without the supports of a birthing partner present is adding stress, fear and anxiety to an already delicate and emotive situation. Every single pregnant woman/person in this country should be allowed to have the support of a loved one by their side as they go through this journey. We are calling on the Government to ease the restrictions around maternity services as soon as possible.”

A pregnant woman who contacted the Clare Women’s Network and wanted to remain anonymous said, “I have had to go to my appointments alone, I am always fearful that I could get bad news or something might happen and I have no one with me whose job is just to support me. It’s not fair that people can gather in houses and meet in pubs but I have to go through my entire pregnancy without anyone. It’s an awful burden to have to carry.”

A template letter can be found on the NCCWN website www.nccwn.org and via their social media platforms. NCCWN are hopeful that members of the public will step up and join them in this important campaign.