Clare FM in running for two awards

Clare FM’s ‘Thank You’ concert, which was broadcast online during the Covid-19 crisis, has been nominated for prestigious national radio award.

The event, which was broadcast on air and online and raised funds for the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, saw some of Ireland’s leading artists record songs especially for the event, in thanks to essential workers for their efforts during the height of the pandemic.

The concert has now been nominated in the Digital and Social Innovation category of the IMRO Radio Awards, the winners of which will be announced next month.

Clare FM is also in the running for the Station of the Year award in the event, which will be held virtually for the first time.