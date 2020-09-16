Clare students to participate in LIFT programme

Students from secondary schools in Clare are set to begin developing their leadership skills this term through an innovative leadership learning process run by LIFT Ireland.

LIFT Ireland is a not-for-profit organisation that works to build positive leadership skills in communities and settings across Ireland.

Students at St. Joseph’s Community College, Kilkee and Ennistymon Vocational School are taking part in the LIFT programme improve their listening skills, experience increased confidence and become more empathetic, understanding and positive, according to LIFT, which has announced the roll-out of its programme in secondary schools in Clare and across Ireland.

Throughout Ireland, 64 schools have signed up to participate in LIFT’s leadership development process with the aim of developing core leadership skills for young participants. More than 3,500 transition year students from those 64 schools will train as LIFT facilitators and, in turn, roll out the LIFT programme with other students in their schools, multiplying the reach of LIFT across secondary school students in Ireland.

Commenting today, Joanne Hession, Founder and CEO of LIFT Ireland, said: “2020 has been a year like no other. Our young people in Clare and across Ireland are returning to school in the face of uncertainty in almost every aspect of their lives. But, throughout the Covid-19 crisis, we have seen great leadership demonstrated by young people in so many ways.

“To deal effectively and inclusively with the ongoing pandemic and ensure a positive future for our country more generally, we need the voices, perspectives and contributions of our young people. The LIFT Leadership programme supports all participants, be they students or corporate CEOs, to become better leaders in their homes, social groups, communities, school or work environments.

“Young people encounter struggles and challenges on a daily basis, ranging from anxiety to bullying. The LIFT process helps participants to develop the skills, resilience, empathy and understanding to cope with such challenges, to successfully overcome challenging situations.”

The LIFT Model

LIFT’s leadership programme is delivered through a series of roundtable sessions, led by a volunteer facilitator. The programme runs over eight weeks, and focuses on eight key leadership values, such as listening, empathy, innovation and resilience. Participants in the programme are introduced to one value per week over the eight-week duration.

Ms. Hession, who is a leadership expert with a background in entrepreneurship training, founded LIFT, along with her brother, David Hession, an education accreditation expert, and Sonya Lennon, broadcaster, designer and social entrepreneur.

In addition to its work with schools in Clare and nationwide, LIFT – which stands for ‘Leading Ireland’s Future Together’ – provides leadership and facilitation training to individuals and organisations across the country, ranging from multinational corporations to SMEs, NGOs, sports organisations, and individuals from all walks of life.

Further information is available at www.liftireland.ie.