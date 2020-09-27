Coast Guard launched to assist vessel in difficulty

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to launch their rescue boat early this morning after a vessel was reported to be in difficulty off the Clare coast.

The alarm was raised at around 1.00am when the Irish Coast Guard received a report that a vessel with two people on board had broken down west of Doolin. The vessel had been on passage from Inis Mór, the largest of the Aran Islands, to Doolin.

It’s understood the vessel had suffered engine problems several hours before the alarm was raised.

The Doolin Coast Guard team launched the larger of their rescue boats and located the casualty vessel about 1 nautical mile (1.8 kilometres) northwest of Doolin. The occupants were found to be unharmed.

The casualty vessel was taken on tow by the Coast Guard rescue boat and safely tied alongside at Doolin Pier around 3.00am. It’s understood the vessel had been broken down for about 6 hours before assistance was sought.

The operation was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.