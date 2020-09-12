Contracts signed for Ashline social housing development

Clare County Council has confirmed the appointment of contractors for the construction of a new social housing development at Ashline, Kilrush Road, Ennis, County Clare.

The social housing scheme will comprise 40 units (some specially adapted) with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom accommodation in both single-storey and two-storey houses.

The project design team, managed by the Social Development Directorate of Clare County Council, comprises eml Architects (architects), P Coleman & Associates (civil and structural engineers), Matt O’Mahony Consulting Engineers (mechanical and electrical engineers) and Tom McNamara & Partners (quantity surveyors).

Mayor of Clare, Councillor Mary Howard, said: “I am delighted to see this project finally come to fruition. The Ashline development will provide 40 homes that we badly need for our town. It is critically important that Clare County Council continues to build homes as part of our plans to address our social housing requirements, and we need to continue to do this in a planned and strategic way. Anticipation and expectation is high with this new development.”

Councillor Gerry Flynn, Chair of the Social Development Strategic Policy Committee, said: “The construction of 40 new houses will certainly take some pressure off the housing waiting list in Ennis. It is noticeable that demand in Ennis has been steadily increasing over the years and this will lead to a deficit in public services to serve an expanded area required for additional development, which will necessitate additional funding from central Government.”

The 40-unit development is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and is scheduled for completion in 2021, with construction having commenced in August 2020.