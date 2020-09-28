Covid-19 Updates – September 2020

Previous Updates by Month

Saturday, September 26th – 6.01pm – 5 further deaths – 248 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,802 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 248 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 34,560. (*3 cases have been denotified)

*It’s not clear whether there are any new cases in Clare. The latest HSE update only states that 22 cases are spread across 11 counties which have not been identified.

**It has been confirmed that 3 case reported yesterday is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 543 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 23/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Friday, September 25th – 5.45pm – NO further deaths – 326 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,797 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 326 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 34,315. (*6 cases have been denotified)

*It’s not clear whether there are any new cases in Clare. The latest HSE update only states that 25 cases are spread across 8 counties which have not been identified.

**It has been confirmed that 1 case reported yesterday is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 540 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 22/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Thursday, September 24th – 5.40pm – 3 further deaths – 324 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,797 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 324 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 33,994. (*6 cases have been denotified)

*It’s not clear whether there are any new cases in Clare. The latest HSE update only states that 25 cases are spread across 11 counties which have not been identified.

**It has been confirmed that 3 cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 539 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 22/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Wednesday, September 23rd – 5.55pm – 2 further deaths – 234 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,794 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 234 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 33,675. (*3 cases have been denotified)

*It’s not clear whether there are any new cases in Clare. The latest HSE update only states that 17 cases are spread across 10 counties which have not been identified.

**It has been confirmed that 5 cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 536 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 21/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Tuesday, September 22nd – 5.45pm – NO further deaths – 334 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,792 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 334 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 33,444. (12 previously confirmed cases have been denotified)

*6 new cases have been confirmed in Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 2 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 531 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 20/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Monday, September 21st – 5.30pm – NO further deaths – 188 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,792 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 188 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 33,121.

*It’s not clear whether there are any new cases in Clare. The latest HSE update only states that 23 cases are spread across 12 counties which have not been identified.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 529 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 19/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Sunday, September 20th – 5.25pm – NO further deaths – 396 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,792 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 396 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 32,933 (1 confirmed case has been denotified).

*6 new cases have been confirmed in Clare.

*4 of the cases confirmed yesterday are now known to be in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 523 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 18/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Saturday, September 19th – 5.56pm – NO further deaths – 274 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,792 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 274 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 32,538 (7 confirmed cases have been denotified).

*There has been an increase in cases in Clare however an exact number is not yet known.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 519 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 16/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Friday, September 18th – 5.25pm – 3 further death – 253 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,792 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 253 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 32,271. *(5 confirmed cases have been denotified)

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 30 of the 253 cases confirmed today are spread across 11 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 2 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 510 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 16/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Thursday, September 17th – 5.45pm – 1 further death – 240 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,789 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been denotified)

An additional 240 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 32,023. *(16 confirmed cases have been denotified)

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 24 of the 240 cases confirmed today are spread across 12 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 3 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 508 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 15/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Wednesday, September 16th – 6.25pm – 3 further deaths – 254 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,790 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 254 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,799. *(4 confirmed cases have been denotified)

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 28 of the 254 cases confirmed today are spread across 12 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 2 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 505 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 14/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Tuesday, September 15th – 5.42pm – 3 further deaths – 357 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,787 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 357 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,549. *(2 confirmed cases have been denotified)

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 32 of the 357 cases confirmed today are spread across 11 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 1 of the cases confirmed yesterday is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 503 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 12/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Monday, September 14th – 6.12pm – NO further deaths – 208 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,784 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 208 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,192.

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 24 of the 208 cases confirmed today are spread across 14 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 502 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 12/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Sunday, September 13th – 5.42pm – 1 further death – 255 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,784 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been de-notified)

An additional 255 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,985.

*5 further cases have been reported in Clare.

**It is now known that 2 cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 497 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 11/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Saturday, September 12th – 5.45pm – 2 further deaths – 159 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,783 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been de-notified)

An additional 159 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,730.

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 46 of the 159 cases confirmed today are spread across 17 counties including Clare.

**It is now known that 3 cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 495 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 10/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Friday, September 11th – 5.38pm – 1 further death – 211 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,782 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 211 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,571.

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 24 of the 211 cases confirmed today are spread across 13 counties including Clare.

**It is now known that 5 cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 492 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 09/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Thursday, September 10th – 5.42pm – NO further deaths – 196 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,781 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 196 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,360.

*At least one further case has been reported in Clare. 32 of the 196 cases confirmed today are spread across 14 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 487 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 08/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Wednesday, September 9th – 6.15pm – 3 further deaths and 84 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,781 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 84 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,164.

*NO new cases have been reported in Clare

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 487 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 07/09/20).

Tuesday, September 8th – 5.45pm – 1 further death and 307 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,778 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 307 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 30,080.

*6 new cases are reported to be in Clare

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 479 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 06/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Monday, September 7th – 5.30pm – NO further deaths but 102 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 102 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,774.

*There has been no further increase in cases in Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 1 of the cases confirmed yesterday is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 479 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 04/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Sunday, September 6th – 5.40pm – NO further deaths but 138 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 138 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,672.

*There has been a further increase in cases in Clare however a figure has not been confirmed. It is known that 24 of 138 new cases are spread across 14 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 1 of the cases confirmed yesterday is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 478 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 04/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Saturday, September 5th – 5.40pm – NO further deaths but 231 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 231 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,534.

*There has been a further increase in cases in Clare however a figure has not been confirmed. It is known that 18 of 231 new cases are spread across 10 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 3 of the cases confirmed yesterday is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 477 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 03/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Friday, September 4th – 5.40pm – NO further deaths but 98 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 98 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,303. (1 case has been de-notified)

*There has been a further increase in cases in Clare however a figure has not been confirmed. It is known that 30 of 98 new cases are spread across 12 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that one of the cases confirmed yesterday is in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 474 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 02/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Thursday, September 3rd – 5.35pm – NO further deaths but 95 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 95 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,206. (3 cases have been de-notified)

*There has been a further increase in cases in Clare however a figure has not been confirmed. It is known that 32 of 95 new cases are spread across 16 counties including Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that two of the cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 473 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 01/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Wednesday, September 2nd – 6.15pm – 1 further death and 89 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. (1 death has been de-notified)

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 89 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,114.

*There has been a further increase in cases in Clare however a figure has not been confirmed. It is known that 21 of 89 new cases are spread across 13 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 471 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 31/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Tuesday, September 1st – 5.20pm – NO further deaths but 217 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 217 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,025. (3 cases have been de-notified)

*6 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 2 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 465 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 30/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

