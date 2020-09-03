Crowe appointed to three Oireachtas committees

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has been appointed to three Joint Oireachtas Committees for the 33rd Dáil.

Deputy Crowe will take up a seat on the Health Committee; Transport Committee and the Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Speaking about his appointment to these groupings, Deputy Crowe said: “I am thrilled to be able to represent County Clare on each of these very important committees.

“On the issue of transport, we are facing a constant battle to preserve Shannon Airport and allow it to flourish so I think having representation from this county was critical for that particular one.

“With health, we all know only too well how the region’s main hospital in Limerick hits the headlines for all the wrong reasons while at the same time there is huge potential in Ennis General Hospital that we can tap into and this is an issue I intend on pursuing in this role.

“The Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration is a new one under the newly titled Minister for that area and has huge scope in what can be discussed. One of the most pressing issues is the lack of childcare supports for parents and I will do my utmost to represent people in this situation fairly.

“I look forward to our first committee meetings in all of these roles and I hope I can be a link between the constituents of Clare and the Oireachtas in these areas.”