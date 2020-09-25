Ekker app set to change the future of study

For the first time in Ireland and the world, a revolutionary performance-based study app, EKKER has been developed to enable students to improve how they approach studying, based on real time data.

The new performance app created by two Kilkenny brothers and teaching professionals, Carl and John Lynch, is set to change the way students learn forever. The new E-learning technology removes the guesswork of study and provides students with real time data, allowing them to predict their performance, and identify the changes necessary to see improved academic results.

EKKER CEO and co-founder John Lynch said: “Academic study is the one area which has followed a very traditional path and unlike other areas, such as sport, has not moved into this digital and performance-led space. We’ve seen first-hand how unmotivating unguided study is and we wanted to provide a system that will help students eliminate guesswork and deliver real performance-led data. Our students go into exams knowing what they know – the performance follows.”

Over 370,000 secondary school students across Ireland are returning to school this academic year, in which is a new term like no other. The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the importance of embracing new systems with enhanced technology. A recent study conducted by Amárach Research** indicated that Ireland has seen an increase of 52% in connected devices, over the past six months during lockdown. This signifies our reliance on technological supports, and currently, there is no other study performance app on the market, that offer what EKKER can provide for students.

The introduction of EKKER to the app market, will bring the education system into the new era enhancing performance by delivering content, tracking progress, and analysing data to empower individual learning and ensuring zero study waste and maximum efficiency. Users will be able to monitor, review and adjust study patterns whilst forming new study habits leading to better results and improved performance.

EKKER’s key features include: