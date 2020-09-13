‘Ennis Gives Extra’ to attract visitors this October

Local businesses in Ennis, Co Clare are rolling out ‘Ennis Gives Extra’ – a €40 voucher top-up awarded to ‘staycationers’ who book a 2-night stay in Ennis this October.

‘Ennis Gives Extra’ sees each of the seven participating accommodation providers reward the first 10 people to book a ‘2-night stay for 2 sharing’ (during October), with a €40 voucher. Presented at check-in, the voucher can be spent in selected restaurants, bar/restaurants and shops in Ennis.

With an excellent selection of independent retailers, Ennis offers a high-quality shopping experience. Two of the town’s boutiques (County Boutique and Willow) featured in the recently published ‘Top 50 (island of Ireland) Best Independent Women’s Fashion Boutiques’. The town offers excellent menswear retailers, children’s clothing and craft toy shops, craft jewellers, and homeware retailers.

While there is lots to see and do in this vibrant town, Ennis is also a fantastic touring base with a variety of stunning scenery and places to visit on its doorstep. The Burren National Park is within a 15-minute drive and the Wild Atlantic Way coastline within 20 minutes. Travel west to visit the Cliffs of Moher, Lahinch, Spanish Point or Loop Head.

Check out natural wonders (indoors!) at Aillwee Cave and Doolin Cave, or head east to explore the beautiful villages, verdant landscape and waterways of the Lough Derg area.

Safe shopping, great food, spectacular sightseeing, access to a wide choice of outdoor activities including walking, hill walking, hiking, horse–riding, kayaking or just relaxing – Ennis has it all.

Participating Hotels/October Deals

The seven accommodation providers are offering very attractive deals for the month of October.

Temple Gate Hotel: This four-star town centre hotel is offering a rate of €175 per person sharing for 2 nights B&B, to include dinner in Legends Restaurant on one night, plus a complimentary VIP pass for two to experience the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher.

Old Ground Hotel: This four-star town centre hotel is offering a rate of €159 per person sharing for 2 nights B&B, to include dinner on one night in the exceptional ‘Town Hall’ bistro.

Hotel Woodstock: This 4-star hotel on the edge of Ennis is offering an October rate from €125 per person sharing for 2 nights B&B with complimentary access to the hotels leisure centre and discounted rates of €25 per round of golf at the onsite Woodstock Golf and Leisure Club

The Queens Hotel: Located in the Centre of Ennis, offers 10% discount off any rate on its website. Book direct with Code: StayBreak.

Auburn Lodge Hotel & Leisure Centre: Located on the outskirts of Ennis, it provides a swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and beauty treatment rooms. It offers 10% discount off any rate on its website. Book direct with Code: StayBreak

Treacy’s West County: This family-friendly hotel with swimming pool & gym offers 10% discount off its best online price this October. Use the promotional code: Direct

Rowan Tree Hostel: Located on the riverbank in one of the most historic buildings in the centre of Ennis, Rowan Tree Hostel offers 10% off any rate on any night in October. Book direct using the code: WBACK

