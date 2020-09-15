Free CV review and career consultation

Clare jobseekers can now avail of a free CV Review service and career consultation at Pitman Training Clare in the heart of Ennis.

Pitman Training Clare is the latest of 16 Pitman Training centres nationwide, offering year-round enrolment on over 400 courses including Medical and Legal Secretary, Office Administration, Management, Accounting & Bookkeeping, Computer Hardware, Networking, Software & Programming, Web Design, Graphic Design, Marketing and PR.

Pitman Training Clare is based at Unit 10 in the Tracklands Business Park in Ennis and specialises in career-focused training with a range of Diplomas and Courses designed to give students the skills they need for their chosen careers.

Pitman Training has a distinguished track record in Ireland, with their Diplomas and certificates highly sought after by employers across numerous industries. With flexible study options available, including full-time, part-time and supported distance learning, Pitman Training also provide upskilling opportunities for employees and businesses who are looking to grow their chosen careers.

Centre manager Tomás Finneran explained how the practical aspect of Pitman Training is so popular with employers. “Employers love our graduates because they gain real-world, practical skills that are relevant to their workplace, and our students love our flexible training and test times.

“They can choose the days and times they want to attend, and also the length of each training session. Our training centre in Ennis is open evenings and weekends, and our students can choose to train full-time, part-time or even from home using our unique blended learning approach, allowing them to upskill and secure a new qualification at times that suits them.”

Pitman Training is Ireland’s largest independent network of training centres, with 16 centres nationwide training thousands of students each year. Known for their practical training courses and unique and flexible training methods, Pitman Training provide an exciting and highly accessible alternative to those that might not have the time or money to return to college, but are still eager to progress their career with new skills and qualifications.

Tomás outlined how studying with Pitman Training offers benefits that may not be available at other schools and colleges.

“Here in Ennis, we’re taking the time to understand the goals and objectives of each person that is considering training with us. Once we’re clear about that, we’ll create an individual training programme to meet these requirements, so the student can be sure they’ll reach their objective without wasting time or money. In fact, for many people, we can often ensure they can secure a promotion or new career, new skill or whatever their goal is, in just a few weeks! It’s about smarter training, not just more training.”

Recognised Certification

Pitman Training was established over 180 years ago and has a proud reputation of delivering high quality, practical training and qualifications. Last year, Pitman Training was a finalist in the Irish Education Awards in the Best Further Education Provider category, and they were recently accredited as an Irish Business All Star organisation.

Pitman Training Certificates, Awards and Diplomas are nationally and internationally recognised and all of their training courses are accredited by The CPD Standards Office. They also offer a range of industry standard certifications including Adobe, Microsoft, AAT, CompTIA and many more.

FREE 25 point CV Review

To celebrate their arrival in Clare, Pitman Training are offering a FREE 25 point CV Review service at their centre in Ennis. This is a free service available to everyone, not just Pitman Training students. Simply forward or drop in a copy of your CV to the training centre, and one of their professional Course Advisors will get back to you with a comprehensive list of recommended improvements…all completely free!

Pitman Training are now enrolling for courses starting in September, October & November, so for more information on any of their courses, to request a prospectus, or to speak to a Course Advisor in Clare about how a Pitman Training course could benefit you, simply call 065 689 3509 or email clare@pitman-training.ie.