Garda Mobility App used in Ennis operation

Members of the Clare Divisional Garda Roads Policing Unit (RPU) carried out a major operation today utilising the ‘Automatic Number Plate Recognition’ (ANPR) function of the new Garda Mobility App.

Under the supervision of David Sheahan, Assistant Commissioner with responsibility for Roads Policing and Major Event Management, Gardaí established the checkpoint on the N85 link road on the outskirts of Ennis town.

Within minutes of setting up the spot check, Gardaí detected and stopped several vehicles using the App.

During the course of the operation, numerous offences were detected while four vehicles were seized at the scene. One motorist was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs.

The mobile solution provides an App for handheld devices including mobile phones and contains Driver Lookup and Vehicle Lookup functionality which can be utilised at checkpoints; on traffic stops or as part of general policing inquiries.

1 of 8

The devices can be mounted on tripods or simply held in a member’s hand and can automatically read a number plate and quickly compare it with database records. The App will check a vehicle against road tax, insurance, NCT and other records and alert Gardaí at the scene of any irregularity.

Gardaí have been operating the ANPR system since the nationwide roll out was completed in 2010. Up to late last year, the system had only been fitted to vehicles but now, the same information is available to Gardaí on the roadside on handheld devices.

Inspector Paul Slattery, head of the Roads Policing Unit in Clare said: “The App is a great addition to the RPU and provides prompt and efficient results at the roadside. The App will improve operational efficiency and effectiveness generally as it allows members to access real time updates and information on the roadside without having to call the station via radio.”

“It will also cut out a lot of paperwork for members as the information is sent directly from the roadside to the Fixed Charge Processing Office (FCPO) in Thurles, County Tipperary,” Inspector Slattery added.