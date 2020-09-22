Gardaí investigating discovery of body

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in a disused building on the outskirts of Ennis.

The body was discovered by council workers in a derelict cottage at Claureen on Monday morning. Gardaí were notified of the discovery and the scene was visited by detectives and uniformed members.

The body, believed to that of a male, was discovered inside the overgrown and boarded up building and may have been there for some time.

The scene was technically examined while the body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination. It’s understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Gardaí are attempting to establish an identity for the body and are hoping that DNA and other tests will help them do this.