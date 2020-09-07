Molex team wins Shannon Chamber Golf Classic

Despite having to postpone its annual Golf Classic until the autumn rather than hold it on its normal mid-summer date, Shannon Chamber welcomed 38 teams, involving 152 players, to the fairways of Shannon Golf Club and despite the recently heavy downpours, the skies remained blue for most of the day.

Abiding by the strict protocol required of golf clubs, social distancing, face coverings and hand sanitising were the order of the day until the golfers hit the fairways where the intent on doing well, while having a relaxing fun day away from the stresses of work, was evident. Social distanced networking within teams enabled many businesspeople to reignite business connections that have been denied over the past six months.

Hot on the heels of the winning team from Molex, which comprised Neil Enright and Pat Madden (Shannon GC), Padraig Cusack (Ennis GC) and Ian Mulready (Dromoland GC) were a team representing Shannon Golf Club, comprising the Captain and Lady Captain, Maire Mc Mahon and Keith Buckley, lady vice-captain Connie Corry, and Michael Corry, who battled fading light to complete their round. Both teams receive prizes sponsored by Trump International Doonbeg GC (winners) and Limerick Racecourse (runners up) as well as individual player trophies, sponsored by Gift Innovations, in recognition of their great golf on the day.

Third and fourth places were taken by teams from Acumen Trust and Career Decisions. Nearest the pin was won by Mary McGivern (Kilkee GC) playing for the Roadbridge team whilst the longest drives, men’s and ladies’, were won by Gary Rainford (Galway Bay GC) representing Atlantic Aviation Group and Connie Corry, vice-captain, Shannon GC.

The day was made possible by sponsorship from Ei Electronics, Mentor, Atlantic Aviation Group, Zagg International and Park Inn by Radisson Shannon Airport, who provided much welcomed nourishment for players on the 12th tee. All eighteen tee boxes on the course were resplendent with the logo boards of the many companies that, each year, support the Classic with tee sponsorship.

Commenting on the day, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “We were so disappointed to have had to cancel arrangements made for the original date in June but thanks to the team at Shannon Golf Club, whose trojan efforts and their strict attention to ensuring that the COVID-19 protocol was adhered to, we had a super day. It could not have run more smoothly and while we were not able to present prizes on the night, all teams accepted that as being the norm now. Golfers are so used to abiding by the protocol that it made our day so much easier to organise and of course, the weather was the bonus.

“My thanks must go to the many companies that supported us, despite the many challenges they have faced over the past six months and will face in the months ahead. Their support enabled us to offer a wide range of prizes – 12 in total – and also raffle some additional prizes to give those players who did not feature in the main golf prizes the opportunity to gain a small takeaway.

The feedback we have received about the hosting of the Classic and the goody bags, sponsored by Shannon Chamber Skillnet, which included gifts from local companies, has been very heartening. We have amazing companies in this region, with a great ‘can do’ attitude, and we look forward to next year’s Classic, which we hope can be run without the current restrictions. Come what may, after the success of this year’s event, we will be hosting the 2021 golf classic. We will be guided by what transpires between now and then with regard to the pandemic and what is permitted.

“Shannon Chamber extends its thanks to all of our sponsors, the companies that entered teams, the staff at Shannon Golf Club. and to Jaguar Land Rover for adorning the entrances to the course with such magnificent cars to demonstrate the level of technological development that is being undertaken in the automotive sector in Shannon,” added Ms Downes.