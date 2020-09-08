National Lottery supported over 175 projects in Clare

Data revealed by the National Lottery has shown how it continues makes a big impact on towns and communities right across Ireland, including Co. Clare.

The study found that over 175 Good Causes projects were supported in Clare in 2018 and 2019.

Approximately 91% of revenue generated by the National Lottery goes back into the community through prize winnings, funding for Good Causes and retailer commissions.

Speaking on these figures, Nikki Gallagher, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Lottery, said: “With an average of 33,000 people in Clare playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local community groups, projects and sports clubs each year.

While it has been a challenging year for such organisations, National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish Language, Arts, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage, Rural and Community Development, Children and Youth Affairs and Sport. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to the Good Causes Fund.”

Over 175 Good Causes projects were supported in Clare in 2018 and 2019, and on average, 4,000 clubs, groups and voluntary organisations are supported every year across Ireland.

One such organisation which has benefitted in the past from National Lottery funding in Co. Clare is the Irish Aerial Creation Centre (IACC) situated in Gillogue.

IACC is a place for people to unlock their creativity. It is Ireland’s first purpose-fitted space for aerial dance and home to Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Company, the founders. Here, children of all ages are using aerial hoops, trapeze and silks to learn how to fly.

As well as offering daily community classes for all ages, the IACC runs professional training and residency opportunities for Irish and international artists and has plans to run an MA in aerial dance with students at the University of Limerick. The Centre’s lifeline is an annual grant from the National Lottery Good Causes fund, through the Arts Council.