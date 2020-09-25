Newmarket on Fergus win €5,000 in Cúl Camps competition

Newmarket on Fergus GAA club has been boosted with fantastic news that it has won €5,000 as part of the 2020 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on-pack promotion.

Now in its ninth year the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, held the nationwide on-pack promotion for all GAA clubs during the summer. Meath’s Skryne GFC and Rathnew GAA club from Wicklow were the other winners in the competition.

The winning clubs were chosen by draw to culminate the summer-long promotion in conjunction with the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. During a year where fundraising has been restricted and funds limited, the overall prize fund of €40,000 will provide the winning clubs with very welcome support when looking to invest in the club.

After an uncertain start to the summer, 71,699 children attended Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps at 667 camps throughout the country. With participation levels understandably lower this year due to limited availability, the camps proved a real success giving children across the country a chance to socialise and exercise outside. A Cúl Camps first was also started, TG4 aired the GAA Cúl Camp television programme with over 300,000 viewers tuning in. The television show provided a new innovative way for children across the country to get involved in this year’s Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps through a mix of drills, skills, games, nutrition and wellness.

Ruth Hughes from Kellogg said, “Our partnership with the GAA is very much focused on the grass roots of the association and this year we were very happy to commit our largest ever prize fund of €40,000. We had thousands of entries and we would like to thank everyone who took to time to enter for their club. On behalf of Kellogg, I would like to congratulate Newmarket on Fergus GAA. This will be a huge boost to them in such a tough year but we are delighted to know that these funds will go back into the local communities and clubs, the heart of the GAA.”

Commenting on winning the prize, Freddy McInerney, Chairman Newmarket on Fergus said, “Newmarket on Fergus GAA are delighted to have won this generous prize from Kellogg which couldn’t have come at a better time, given the current challenges. Under the shadow of Covid 19, it hasn’t been easy for anyone in this country but still we’re committed to doing what we can for the community and doing it safely.

Providing a space to play for everyone, girls and boys, men and women has always been our reason for existing and this prize will help us to keep the wheels turning while also planning exciting new developments. One of the brightest signs of hope this past summer was when the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps were allowed to go ahead and bring so much fun into the lives of our youngest members. And it’s in that spirit that we look forward to brighter days ahead in 2021.”