Positive Ageing Week 2020 in Clare

The Clare Age Friendly Programme and Clare Older People’s Council are delighted to support Positive Ageing Week, a festival that celebrates the positive aspects of ageing and the contribution older people have made and continue to make to their families and communities.

Organised by Age Action for the 11th time, Positive Ageing Week runs from 28th September to 2nd October this year and also marks the UN International Day of Older Persons on 1st October.

The central aim of the week is to celebrate the fact that we are living longer and to transform attitudes towards ageing and older people.

A number of events are taking place in County Clare.

Clare County Council is offering a free online workshop called ‘AgeWise’ run by Age & Opportunity. AgeWise aims to challenge negative stereotypes about ageing and older people. The workshop takes place on Wednesday, 30th September, and Thursday, 1st October, between 2:00pm and 4:00pm via Zoom. Contact agefriendlyclare@clarecoco.ie or phone 065-6846240 to register for either of these dates.

Clare County Library is offering a series of smartphone classes for older people in a number of libraries, to start at the end of September. The daytime classes will take place in the libraries in Ennis, Shannon, Scariff, Kilkee and Ennistymon, commencing on Tuesday, 29th September. To book and for further information, contact one of the libraries below:

De Valera Public Library on 065-6846353

Kilkee Library on 065-9056034

Shannon Library on 061-364266

Scariff Library on 061-922893

Ennistymon Library on 065-7071245.

Clare Sports Partnership is offering online fitness classes to older adults. For more information, visit: www.claresports.ie/get-active/get-active-older-adults

The Clare Age Friendly Programme has developed an information guide on services for older people. Copies are available by emailing agefriendlyclare@clarecoco.ie or phoning 065-6846240.

Visit www.positiveageingweek.com for more information on virtual events being held around the country.