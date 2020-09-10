RNLI assists 3 people on motorboat with engine failure

The volunteer Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew was called to assist three people after their boat lost engine power and was left drifting at the north-eastern end of the lake.

At around 8.55pm yesterday, watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch and proceed to the incident by Bellevue Point above the Goat Road.

At 9.19pm the lifeboat launched at nightfall however it was a clear night with winds were southwesterly, Force 2.

The lifeboat volunteers used all onboard electronic navigation aids and local knowledge to navigate to the casualty’s location.

The Coast Guard informed the lifeboat crew that they had requested the casualties to flash a light once they saw the lifeboat, which they did as the lifeboat approached Bellevue Point.

RNLI lifeboat crew took soundings as they approached the casualty vessel, which had drifted into reeds close to the shore, but was still in two metres depth. The lifeboat was alongside at 9.41pm.

The three people on board were found to be safe and unharmed. A lifeboat volunteer was transferred to the motorboat and set up for a tow. The lifeboat towed the motorboat with her three passengers and an RNLI volunteer remaining on board, to Dromineer Harbour, where it was safely tied alongside at 10.22pm.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said afterwards: “Boat users are advised to make sure their engines are fully serviced, and that they have sufficient fuel for their journey. Always carry enough lifejackets for everyone on board and that they are worn.”