SON’s new single is Rolling Stones cover

One of Ireland’s brightest emerging talents, SON, has shared her new single, a take on the classic Rolling Stones hit Gimme Shelter.

In 1969 at the time of its release, The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ was heralded as a masterpiece that evoked the true sense of apocalyptic anxiety that loomed in the time of the Vietnam War, Civil unrest and societal violence around the world. SON (aka Susan O’ Neill)’s commanding cover of the song now in 2020 certainly summons a similar feeling of unease but with a sparser arrangement that allows the haunting lyrics and Susan’s astonishing vocals to take centre stage.

SON gives a sobering rendition, here, the opening line “ooh the storm is threatening” feels chillingly topical.

SON says: “I decided to take a new approach to a song that I love. It was cool to slow down the words and explore the sounds in a very personal way, sitting in them for a while, and trying on a new feeling.”

Gimme Shelter is SON’s first follow up to this past February’s release of her duet, “Baby Talk” with acclaimed singer-songwriter, Mick Flannery. The overwhelming reaction to the duet, with late-night television appearances and heavy rotation on national radio playlists, set the scene for a solo release from the County Clare artist. Her powerhouse vocals are immediate, building the anticipation for more solo material to come.

Produced by Susan, alongside Irish producer and musician Simon O’Reilly, Gimme Shelter is available on all digital platforms now.

*SON opens for Mick Flannery at The Balor Theatre, Co.Donegal, 23rd October, and will perform together with Mick at The Sligo Live festival, debuting some of their new duet songs on Saturday 24th October; Then on to her own shows at The Royal Spa Theatre, Lisdoonvarna, Sunday 25th October (SOLD OUT); and the Theatre Royal, Waterford, Thursday 12th November, with more dates to be announced.

'Baby Talk' Duet with Mick Flannery Singing on this duet with @Mick Flannery out today!Stream / Buy here: https: https://shor.by/WKxLFollow on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ETLSU8kARQBXVso8yJbjp?si=ZLbTXndlQfeL2Vay_OThgw Posted by SON on Friday, February 7, 2020

About SON:

The enigmatic singer-songwriter honed her musical skills as one of the youngest members of the Ennis Brass Band and gained her first gospel influences with the ‘Really Truly Joyful Gospel Choir.’

SON has recently been collaborating with multi-platinum, award winning artist, Mick Flannery, whom she recently released a duet, “Baby Talk,” to rave reviews. In promotion of the song, SON and Flannery have made several late night talk-show appearances as well as having announced joint tour dates. Her solo career as SON has begun to pique critical and industry interest.

Eclectically fusing traditional Irish folk with rock, soul, gospel and blues, her live performances are quite simply electrifying. Her husky vocals combined with her superb guitar technique, loop pedals and trumpet, have wowed audiences everywhere from Stradbally to Sydney, Glasgow to Glastonbury, Manhattan to Milwaukee, and many places beyond.